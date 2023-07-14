Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DG opened at $165.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

