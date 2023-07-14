Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $599.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 189,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 69.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,206,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 902,174 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.
