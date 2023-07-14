Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,318,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,884,388.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Further Reading

