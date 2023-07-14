Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Shares Down 2.3%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.
