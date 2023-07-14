Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 3.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 7,713,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,676,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

