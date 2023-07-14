Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Acquired by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 645.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO owned 0.37% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPXS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,521,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,033,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

