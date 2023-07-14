Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

Dino Polska stock remained flat at $55.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

