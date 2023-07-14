Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 336.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DVN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.