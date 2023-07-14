Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the June 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.02.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.37. 73,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,596. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2568 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

About Deutsche Börse

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.