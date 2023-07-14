Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 402,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 144,570 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

