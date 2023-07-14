Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.92. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 3,275 shares traded.

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.21.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Featured Stories

