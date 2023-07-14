Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,333,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

