Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Trading Up 1.6%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €40.17 ($44.14) and last traded at €40.01 ($43.96). Approximately 554,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.38 ($43.27).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €37.82 and its 200 day moving average is €39.48.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.