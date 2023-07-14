Defender Capital LLC. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -128.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

