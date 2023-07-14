Defender Capital LLC. Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 5.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $416.24 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.15 and its 200 day moving average is $416.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.