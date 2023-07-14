Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.10.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DE traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.87 and a 200-day moving average of $400.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

