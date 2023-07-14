Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $411.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.27. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $293.18 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

