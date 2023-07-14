DeepOnion Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $661,789.08 and $0.04 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00222259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00027654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00031844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003230 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,928,952 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.