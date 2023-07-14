Decred (DCR) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Decred has a market cap of $237.63 million and $1.59 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for $15.50 or 0.00051254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00227706 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031725 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017480 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003331 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,333,430 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.