Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 1,516.7% in June

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 1,516.7% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
DBCCF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
- Fastenal Falls To The Buy Zone: But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.