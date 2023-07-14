Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 1,516.7% in June

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 1,516.7% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

DBCCF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.