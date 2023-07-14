Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.16) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of DVDCF opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.