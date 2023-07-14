DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 647 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

DGRO stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

