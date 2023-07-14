DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 397 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

