DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $119.92 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.26.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

