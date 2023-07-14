DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 4,028 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $38,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $241.53 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.09 and a 200 day moving average of $225.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. HSBC decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.90.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

