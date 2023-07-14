DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,401 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.07% of Verra Mobility worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 3,175,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after acquiring an additional 601,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,052,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 98,812 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.20. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

