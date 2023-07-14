DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 118,110 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,110 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.01 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Avid Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.