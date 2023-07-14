DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 116,223 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,223 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.48% of DISH Network worth $23,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

DISH Network Stock Down 1.5 %

DISH stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 55.50% of the company's stock.

DISH Network Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

