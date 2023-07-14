Cypress Capital LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,062 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $33.13. 422,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,833,330. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

