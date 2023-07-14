Cypress Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.7% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,276. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

