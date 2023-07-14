Cypress Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 8.2% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $24,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.82. 244,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,907. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.