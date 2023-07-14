Cypress Capital LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 1,625,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,788,666. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

