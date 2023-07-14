CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.