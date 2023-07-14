CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,984.33

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,984.33 ($25.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,860 ($23.93). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,928 ($24.80), with a volume of 102,822 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,065.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,984.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,794.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

