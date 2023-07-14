Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 63,301 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 667,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 116,944 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.60. 13,026,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,546,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

