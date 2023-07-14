Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,586 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up 31.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Ares Management worth $140,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 28.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.78. 82,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,380. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $957,880.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,205,282.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,205,282.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 651,234 shares of company stock worth $14,032,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

