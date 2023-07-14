Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Up 0.5%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
The firm has a market cap of $78.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.
Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.
