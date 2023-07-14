Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Up 0.5%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $78.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

About Cullman Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cullman Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

