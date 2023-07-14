CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the June 15th total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$5.35.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.