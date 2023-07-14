Crypterium One Day Trading Volume Hits $908,313.19 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Crypterium has a market cap of $5.90 million and $908,313.19 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,215,074 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

