Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 4.1%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 502,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 475,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. SVB Securities lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cryoport Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

Insider Activity

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,280 shares of company stock worth $3,645,207. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $179,738,000 after buying an additional 529,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,335 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,522,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

