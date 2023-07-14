CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.65. 1,071,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92, a P/E/G ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,479 shares of company stock valued at $21,373,128. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

