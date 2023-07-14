Cronos (CRO) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $17.32 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

