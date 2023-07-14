Critical Comparison: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Edible Garden and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edible Garden currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 446.88%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 273.93%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Arcadia Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

22.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Edible Garden has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -112.80% -1,557.23% -140.81% Arcadia Biosciences -245.87% -63.53% -44.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and Arcadia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.31 -$12.45 million ($38.97) -0.03 Arcadia Biosciences $9.96 million 0.39 -$15.38 million ($28.77) -0.16

Edible Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edible Garden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Arcadia Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

