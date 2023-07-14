Creditcoin Price Hits $0.22 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $50.15 million and $17.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000611 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006077 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

