Credit Suisse AG Sells 61,683 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,683 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $7,107,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.13. 568,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

