CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

