CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPSH stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.