Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$1.80 Price Target at Cormark

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CJR.B stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.60. 991,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,159. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.37, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

