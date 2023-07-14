Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $68.00 at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

