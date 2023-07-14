Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Gap Down to $35.82

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $34.93. Corning shares last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 695,689 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.