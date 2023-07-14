Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading 15.7% Higher

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.38 and last traded at 0.36. Approximately 5,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.31.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.37.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

